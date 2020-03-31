Richard P. Emmerich, 82, Delavan, died Sunday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Memorial services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Mark M. Farris, 86, Elkhorn, died Friday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Joan E. Whitby, 85, Janesville, formerly of Oak Creek and Delavan, died Sunday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at a later date at St. John Lutheran Church, Oak Creek. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Virginia Mae Whitehead, 94, Stoughton, formerly of Janesville, died Sunday at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Stoughton. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.