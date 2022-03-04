Birth: Tristan Justin-David Frohmader, Feb. 24 Mar 4, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tristan Justin-David Frohmader, 9 pounds, 10 ounces and 22 inches long, was born in Janesville to Ann and Justin Frohmader of Milton. Quinten is the sibling. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville aiming for $7.5 million grant to build ice arena Crews at work on Hy-Vee-owned property in Janesville Internet provider Metronet plans major fiber optic rollout in Janesville to provide competing service State rebuild of part of Humes Road corridor to begin March 14 Medical examiner: Janesville man killed in workplace accident in Madison Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form