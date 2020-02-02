200202_BIRTH_PALAN

Tanner Gene Palan

 Submitted Photo

Tanner Gene Palan, 8 pounds, 8 ounces and 21 inches long, was born in Madison to William and April (Wasilowski) Palan. Lauren, Parker, Abby and Audrey are the siblings. The grandparents are Niki Wasilowski and Scott Trapp, both of Janesville, Randy and Linda Palan of Cumberland, and Steve Carpenter of Yukon, Oklahoma.

