Tag James Rowley, 8 pounds, 4 ounces and 20¼ inches long, was born at St. Francis Medical Center’s Family BirthPlace, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Joseph Robert and Whitney Erin Rowley of Jackson, Missouri. The grandparents are Diane and James Holtz of Janesville; Ken and Debra Rowley of West Suffield, Connecticut; and Larry and Patti Beussink of Jackson, Missouri.