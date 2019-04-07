Ruth Adele Anderson, 8 pounds, 7 ounces and 22 inches long, was born at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, to Nathan Richard Anderson and Tovah Kathleen (Schnorr) Anderson.
The grandparents are Larry and Michelle Schnorr of Pecatonica, Illinois; Rich and Konnie Anderson of Janesville; and Kelly and Randy O’Rourke of Janesville. The great-grandparents are Walter and Ann Schnorr of Rochelle, Illinois; Chuck and Barbara Joan Snyder of Leaf River, Illinois; Phyllis and Dick Anderson of Janesville; and Del and Joan Halfmann of Janesville.
