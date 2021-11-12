Martha Kaci Melms, 5 pounds, 11 ounces and 19 inches long, was born at SSM Health Dean in Janesville to Kimberly and Andrew Melms of Janesville.

Eleanor, age 3, and Lyndon, age 1, are her siblings.

The grandparents are Marty and Traci Melms and Karen and Randy Lewis, all of Janesville. The great-grandparents are Mary Kilmer and Helen Lewis, all of Janesville.

