Lyndon Andrew Melms, 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 20 inches long, was born at SSM Health Dean Medical Group, Janesville, to Kim and Andrew Melms of Janesville. Eleanor Ann Melms is the sibling. The grandparents are Randy and Karen Lewis of Janesville and Marty and Traci Melms of Roscoe, Illinois.

