Lyndon Andrew Melms, 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 20 inches long, was born at SSM Health Dean Medical Group, Janesville, to Kim and Andrew Melms of Janesville. Eleanor Ann Melms is the sibling. The grandparents are Randy and Karen Lewis of Janesville and Marty and Traci Melms of Roscoe, Illinois.
-
Feb 9Janesville Performing Arts Center
-
Feb 9Janesville Country Club
-
Feb 9Salvation Army Community Center
-
Feb 9Exhibition Hall at Alliant Energy Center
-
Feb 9Christian Life Church
Gazette Polls
Click on the poll question to view the full results.
The Latest
- Public record for Feb. 9, 2020
- Five-goal third period lifts Kenai River past Janesville
- UW-Whitewater men lose another close game
- Fieiras, Huml combine for 63 points in Craig's road win at Madison East
- Janesville Community Center realigns mission, looks for partners
- Janesville council asked to OK tax-incentive deal for Grafft apartment plan
- UW-Whitewater women continue to roll
- Milton's Burrows is the name of the game
- Cohen: The American dream Is back. Thanks, Trump
- UPDATE: City, town of Beloit declares snow emergency
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Janesville high schools might resume traditional class schedule
- Whitewater woman, 20, dies in crash Monday; 2 teenagers taken to hospital
- Bass, Sonka Nagle, Brown, Koebler, Shere make up 2020 Janesville Sports Hall of Fame class
- Three arrested on drug charges following Janesville search warrant
- It's in the can: Janesville native dreams up clean solution for dirty problem
- Authorities identify driver killed in town of Lima crash
- Records: Kopper spent fall semester at UW-Whitewater on family and medical leave
- United Alloy says it plans to hire despite 39 layoffs last week
- Lana Van Galder
- Death notices for Feb. 5, 2020