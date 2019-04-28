Greyson John Polen, 9 pounds, 8.7 ounces and 20.5 inches long, was born at 8:31 a.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit, to Erika and Lance Polen of Janesville. Jackson and Weston Polen are the siblings.
