Birth: Ferris Aleksander Menard, May 13

Ferris Aleksander Menard, 9 pounds, 6 ounces and 20.5 inches long, was born to Cole and Jennifer Menard of Beloit at Beloit Memorial Hospital.The grandparents are John and Cathey Menard and Rick and Liz Roberts, all of Garden City, Michigan.