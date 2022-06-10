JVG_220610_BIRTH_MENARD

Ferris Aleksander Menard

Ferris Aleksander Menard, 9 pounds, 6 ounces and 20.5 inches long, was born to Cole and Jennifer Menard of Beloit at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

The grandparents are John and Cathey Menard and Rick and Liz Roberts, all of Garden City, Michigan.

