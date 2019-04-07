Easton Edwin Ellefson, 8 pounds and 20.25 inches long, was born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Janesville, to Eric and Katrina Ellefson of Milton. Sophia Ellefson, 3, is the sibling. The grandparents are Gene and Judy Arneson and Edwin and Janet Ellefson.
Apr 7
Apr 7
Apr 7
Apr 7
Apr 7
