Blake Jordan Predick, 8 pounds, 4 ounces and 21½ inches long, was born at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville to Stephanie Predick and Jeremiah Burdick of Delavan. Kayden and Noah are the siblings. The grandparents are Pamela and George Predick of Delavan.
