William and Mary Williams will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williams and the former Mary Upson were married Dec. 26, 1970.
William retired from a career as a teacher at Roosevelt and Van Buren elementary schools in Janesville. Mary also retired from a teaching career at Goelzer’s First Step Nursery School. Their family includes Ross Williams of Fitchburg, Robert Williams and Chris Bowler, Ryan and Lisa Williams, and Rhett Williams and Kelsey Mitchell, all of Janesville.