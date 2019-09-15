190915_CEL_MCCLINTOCK_ANN

William and Joanne McClintock

 Submitted Photo

William “Bill” and Joanne “Thill” McClintock celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

William and Joanne were marred Sept. 12, 1959, in LeMars, Iowa.

William is a retired salesman for Northrup King and Golden Harvest in Rock County and a retired florist for Fairview Florist. Joanne retired from a career as a housecleaner for Joan’s Cleaning Service in Janesville.

Their family includes Michael “Butch” and Sharon McClintock of San Antonio; Patrick and Lynne McClintock of Athens, Georgia; Debra and James Rudd of Neenah; Ann and Paul Gillio of Suwanee, Georgia; and Mary and Stephen Terril of Janesville. They also have 13 grandchildren.

