William “Bill” and Joanne “Thill” McClintock celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

William and Joanne were marred Sept. 12, 1959, in LeMars, Iowa.

William is a retired salesman for Northrup King and Golden Harvest in Rock County and a retired florist for Fairview Florist. Joanne retired from a career as a housecleaner for Joan’s Cleaning Service in Janesville.

Their family includes Michael “Butch” and Sharon McClintock of San Antonio; Patrick and Lynne McClintock of Athens, Georgia; Debra and James Rudd of Neenah; Ann and Paul Gillio of Suwanee, Georgia; and Mary and Stephen Terril of Janesville. They also have 13 grandchildren.