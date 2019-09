Vincent and Frances Kessenich will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and reception.

Kessenich and the former Frances Weber were married Sept. 8, 1979.

Vincent retired from a career at Van Galder Bus/Coach USA Tour in Janesville. Frances retired from a career at RCHCC in Janesville. Their family includes Sharon Mattingly of Janesville. They also have three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.