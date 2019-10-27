Timothy and Susan Ehlers celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary with a Panama Canal cruise in September and October.

Ehlers and the former Susan Koch were married Oct. 26, 1974, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Janesville.

Timothy retired as shift commander from the Janesville Fire Department. Susan retired from a career as a registered nurse at Riverview in Janesville. Their family includes Michael and Anne Ehlers of Janesville, Christopher and Stacy Ehlers of Oak Creek, and Jennifer and Larry Griffin of Naperville, Illinois. They also have four grandchildren.