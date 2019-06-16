Thomas and Nadene Dreher will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 23, by renewing their vows followed by a family celebration.
Dreher and the former Nadene Apfel were married June 21, 1959.
Thomas is a retired carpenter for UW-Madison. Nadene is retired as a program assistant at the state Department of Health and Human Services. Their family includes Debra Shaw of Plummer, Idaho; Diana Germino of Orland Park, Illinois; and Michael Dreher of Fairfax, Virginia. They also have eight grandchildren and five great-grandchilldren.