Thomas and Beverly Geske will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with their family at a later date.
Geske and the former Beverly Jean Schultz were married June 18, 1955, at the Milton Junction Methodist Church, Milton.
Tom had a 39-year career with the Wisconsin State Patrol. He began in 1956 as a state trooper and retired as the director of the Wisconsin Breath-Alcohol Testing Program. Bev is retired from First Community Bank, formerly Farmers Bank, in Milton.
Their family includes Susan and Steve Staaland, New Haven, Indiana; Jill and Ron Kettle, Custer, South Dakota; Brian and Brenda Geske, Columbia City, Indiana; and the late Jeffrey Thomas Geske.
They also have five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.