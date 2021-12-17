JVG_211217_CEL_KOEHLER_ANN

Terry and Jane Koehler

Terry and Jane Koehler celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family vacation to St. Germain this past summer.

Terry Koehler and Jane Quade were married Dec. 18, 1971, at Nativity of Mary Parish in Janesville.

Terry retired from a career at Gilman Engineering and followed with part-time jobs. Jane also retired from Gilman Engineering then worked at Coldwell Banker, the Realty Group.

Their family includes Jay and Lindsay Koehler of Milton and Andy and Katie Bigsby of Waunakee. They also have five grandchildren.

