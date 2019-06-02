Ted and Judy Kilcoyne will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today with a church and family breakfast.

Kilcoyne and the former Judy Weiskircher were married June 2, 1959, at Our Lady of Hope Church, town of Seymour.

Ted is retired from the grocery business and previously worked at a crystal etch business. Judy retired from selling Fuller Brushes and also previously worked at a crystal etch business. Their family includes Mark Kilcoyne of Waupaca, Allen Kilcoyne of Milton, Steve Kilcoyne of Janesville and Tina Sumner of Loves Park, Illinois. They also have 8 grandchildren.