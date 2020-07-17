Stu and Julie Charland will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family in Door County.
Charland and the former Julie Lannon were married Aug. 1, 1970, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Beloit.
Stu retired from the banking industry after 44 years and served 27 years with the Wisconsin Air National Guard. Julie retired after 44 years as an X-ray technician at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center and Dean Medical Center.
Their family includes Chris Charland of Fort Atkinson and Jason Charland of East Troy. They also have four grandchildren.