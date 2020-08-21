Santo and Jeanne Carfora will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carfora and the former Jeanne Baxter were married Aug. 22, 1970, in Canton, Missouri.
Santo taught social studies at Craig High School. Jeanne taught at Van Buren Elementary School, was a Title 1 parent liaison coordinator and helped create family resource centers in the Janesville School District. They both retired from the school district in 2003 and formed S&J Consulting.
Their family includes Christina Carfora of Boulder, Colorado, and Sara (Carfora) Schwartz of Broomfield, Colorado. They also have one granddaughter.