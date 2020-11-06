Sandra Rae Schober will celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary with family on a trip to Hawaii in February 2021.
The former Sandra Rae Wagner married Ronald Lawrence Schober on Nov. 7, 1970, at St. Patrick’s Church in Eau Claire. Ronald died March 10, 2020, from Parkinson’s and kidney disease.
Sandra has co-owned and operated Janesville Clinic of Electrolysis since 1975. Ronald retired after 44 years in skilled trades at General Motors in Janesville. Their family includes Scott Schober of Janesville. They also have two granddaughters.