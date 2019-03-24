Ronald and Jeanne Pike will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

Pike and the former Jeanne Lyons were married March 27, 1954, in Dubuque, Iowa.

Ronald is the retired owner of Aetna Machine and Tool, Janesville. Jeanne is a retired secretary from Aetna Machine and Tool, Janesville. Their family includes Vickie and Edward Butler of Milton. They also have 3 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.