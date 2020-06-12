Ronald and Barbara Steponkus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
Steponkus and the former Barbara Dombek were married June 13, 1970, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Lyndon Station.
Ronald retired from a career as an assembler at General Motors. Barbara works as a self-employed tax professional.
Their family includes Becky and Cory Kron of Union Grove; Jeremy and Hollie Steponkus of Janesville; Kathy and Dan O’Neal of Otsego, Minnesota; and Mary Steponkus of St. Paul, Minnesota.
They also have seven grandchildren.