Robert and Mary Jacobson will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Robert and the former Mary Loveland were married April 3, 1954, at First Baptist Church in Janesville.

Their family includes Vicki Niles of Beloit, Bob Jacobson of Fort Atkinson, Brian Jacobson of Orfordville, Brad Jacobson of Middleton, Tom Jacobson of Madison and Suzi Koehn of Janesville. They also have 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.