Richard and Mary Wichser will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family cookout hosted by their children Aug. 18.

Wichser and the former Mary Klassy were married Aug. 11, 1959, at St. Victor’s Catholic Church, Monroe.

Richard retired from a career as a welder and assembler at Dana Corp. in Roscoe, Illinois. Mary retired from a career as a customer service officer at Bank of Brodhead. Their family includes Marcia and Dale Peterson and Dan and CJ Wichser, all of Orfordville. They also have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.