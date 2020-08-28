Richard “Dick” and Jean Creek celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 27 with their local family at their home.
Creek and the former Jean Roherty were married Aug. 27, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Janesville.
Richard retired from a career at General Motors as general foreman and millwright. Jean retired from Riverview Clinic as a registered nurse.
Their family includes Caroline Creek Campbell of Janesville; Daniel Creek of Burlington; Jennifer Creek Sant’Anna of Santa Cruz, California; and Samuel Creek of Mill Valley, California. They also have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.