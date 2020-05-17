Raymond and Mary Voegeli will celebrate their 60th wedding.
Voegeli and the former Mary Weber were married May 20, 1960, at the Church of Christ in Footville.
Raymond retired from the United Parcel Service in Janesville. Mary retired as a cosmetologist at Irene Olson’s Beauty Salon in Janesville.
Their family includes Carrie and Kelly Andrew of Sparta; David and Roslind Voegeli of Janesville; Douglas and Kristine Voegeli of Madison; and Derick and Annmarie Voegeli of McKinney, Texas. They also have 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.