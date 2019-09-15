Ray and Linda Bouton will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house for family and friends Sept. 21 at their home in Janesville.

Bouton and the former Linda Demrow were married Sept. 19, 1959.

Ray retired from General Motors and Van Galder Bus Company, Janesville. Linda retired from a career at Wisconsin Knife Works in Beloit. Their family includes Diana and Gary Sherman of Brookfield, Christine and Mark Miller of Beloit, Calvin and Tina Bouton of Janesville, and Annette and Tom Condon of Fort Wayne, Indiana. They also have 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.