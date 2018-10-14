30 years
Randy and Sue Borman
JANESVILLE—Randy and Sue Borman will celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary with a Alaskan cruise in August.
Borman and the former Sue Reed were married Oct. 17, 1988, at the Church by the Side of the Road, Rockton, Illinois.
Randy is employed at Century 21 Affiliated. Sue is retired from a career at Johnson Bank. Their family includes Marisa and Dan Daum of Princeton, Minnesota; John and Margaret Borman of Cornwall on Hudson, New York; and Veronica and Christopher VanHorn of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. They also have seven grandchildren.
