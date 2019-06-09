Phil and Sue Garthwaite of Footville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house for family and friends from 1 to 5 p.m. June 15 at the Footville American Legion Hall. The couple requests no gifts.

Garthwaite and the former Sue Kitelinger were married June 14, 1969, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Footville.

Phil is employed by the Janesville Elks Club. Sue is employed by Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Their family includes Michele and Rick Tomfohrde of Eagle, Brian Garthwaite of Footville, and Scott and Melanie Garthwaite of Footville. They also have five grandchildren.