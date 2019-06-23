The Rev. Michael and Marilyn Jackson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 28 with family and a trip to Rapid City, South Dakota.

The Jacksons met at Bible college in Houston, Texas. They have been in ministry for over 50 years and ministered in several states.

Michael retired after 16 years as pastor of New Life Assembly of God. He continues as an interim pastor and mentors and teaches young ministers. Marilyn worked at numerous jobs, including teaching, being a children’s pastor and youth pastor, women’s ministries and at two colleges. Their family includes the Rev. Todd and Michelle Pope of Waukesha and Phil and Marci Nelson of Janesville. They also have four grandchildren.