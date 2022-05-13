Norm and Joy Prom will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary.

Norm Prom and Joy Schowalter were married May 22, 1982, at Friedens Church in Port Washington.

Norm works as a mechanical engineer at Gilman Engineered Solutions in Janesville. Joy is a PACU registered nurse at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

Their family includes Eric and Molly Prom of Stoughton, Amy and Justin Bohler of New Berlin, and Katie and Christian O'Connor of Janesville. They also have seven grandchildren.

