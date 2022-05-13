Anniversary: Norm and Joy Prom, 40 years May 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Norm and Joy Prom will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary.Norm Prom and Joy Schowalter were married May 22, 1982, at Friedens Church in Port Washington.Norm works as a mechanical engineer at Gilman Engineered Solutions in Janesville. Joy is a PACU registered nurse at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.Their family includes Eric and Molly Prom of Stoughton, Amy and Justin Bohler of New Berlin, and Katie and Christian O'Connor of Janesville. They also have seven grandchildren. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Mercyhealth's Janesville trauma center to be downgraded; system shelves local MD-1 emergency response unit Parker High School’s Megan Ehle to compete at national forensics competition Memorial Day weekend Janesville School District hires first districtwide athletic director since 2009 Fresh lavender, kettle corn and a guy with a pet iguana: Janesville's downtown farmers market returns Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form