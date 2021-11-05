JVG_211105_CEL_REINKE_ANN

Nancy and Dr. Robert Reinke

 Brittney Mansur

Nancy K. Reinke and Dr. Robert W. Reinke will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a trip to Vermont and plan to stay at the Bob Newhart Inn.

Robert Reinke and Nancy Olander were married Nov. 11, 1961, in Janesville.

The couple retired after selling their resort in Northfield. Their family includes Vicky and Robert W. Reinke Jr. They also have three granddaughters.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you