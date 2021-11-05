Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Nancy and Dr. Robert Reinke
Nancy K. Reinke and Dr. Robert W. Reinke will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a trip to Vermont and plan to stay at the Bob Newhart Inn.
Robert Reinke and Nancy Olander were married Nov. 11, 1961, in Janesville.
The couple retired after selling their resort in Northfield. Their family includes Vicky and Robert W. Reinke Jr. They also have three granddaughters.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!