Mike and Kathy Fox

Mike and Kathy (Matz) Fox marked their 50th wedding anniversary and a celebration will take place at a later date.

Their family includes Brent Fox, Kris and Dave Pittenger, Kyle Fox, and Kelly and Brian Steinke, all of Janesville. They also have eight grandchildren.

