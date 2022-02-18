Anniversary: Mike and Kathy Fox, 50 years Feb 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mike and Kathy Fox SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mike and Kathy (Matz) Fox marked their 50th wedding anniversary and a celebration will take place at a later date.Their family includes Brent Fox, Kris and Dave Pittenger, Kyle Fox, and Kelly and Brian Steinke, all of Janesville. They also have eight grandchildren. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Evansville man killed in car crash Friday night Man killed in Friday crash near Janesville was Kevin Olson, an auto racing champion and hall of famer Food trucking company wants to build transit, cold-storage site near I-90/39-Milton Avenue interchange Former president of Rock County Rifle and Pistol Club charged in shooting incident Death notices for Feb. 14, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form