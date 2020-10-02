Mike and Carlene Thrall will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a later date after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thrall and the former Carlene Smith met in high school and were married Oct. 8, 1960, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Green Lake.
Mike owned and operated a barbershop for 45 years in Janesville. Carlene was employed at JCPenney in Janesville for 25 years. Their family includes Mary Jo Conner of Janesville, Kathy Janus of Baltimore and Dan Thrall of Vacaville, California. They also have seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.