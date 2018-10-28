181028_CEL_SCWARZ_ANN
Buy Now

Michael and Janet Schwarz

40 years

Michael and Janet Schwarz

ORFORDVILLE—Michael and Janet Schwarz celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with a trip to Niagara Falls and New York City.

Michael and the former Janet Rethwisch were married Oct. 28, 1978, at Luther Valley Church, Beloit.

Michael is employed at Boldt Construction. Janet works for the Parkview School District. Their family includes Andy and Ashley Schwarz, Katie and Ben Hoverson, all of Janesville; Matthew and Michelle Schwarz and Sarah and Zach Knutson, all of Beloit. The also have 7 grandchildren.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse