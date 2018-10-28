40 years
Michael and Janet Schwarz
ORFORDVILLE—Michael and Janet Schwarz celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with a trip to Niagara Falls and New York City.
Michael and the former Janet Rethwisch were married Oct. 28, 1978, at Luther Valley Church, Beloit.
Michael is employed at Boldt Construction. Janet works for the Parkview School District. Their family includes Andy and Ashley Schwarz, Katie and Ben Hoverson, all of Janesville; Matthew and Michelle Schwarz and Sarah and Zach Knutson, all of Beloit. The also have 7 grandchildren.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse