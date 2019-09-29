Terrance and Marvel Thompson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. They met in 1958 at the Bluff View Park dance hall.

The couple were married Oct. 3, 1959, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Janesville. Bruce Thompson, brother of the groom, was the best man and Shirley (Schultz) Sutherland was the bridesmaid. The Rev. Martin Droegemueller officiated at the wedding.

Terrance graduated in 1957 from Janesville High School. He served in the U.S. Navy and was on active duty for 21 years. He retired from the Navy in 1978 and worked at Marquette Medical Systems in Milwaukee until he retired in 1999. Marvel graduated from Brodhead High School in 1957 and was a Navy wife.

Their family includes Terry Lee Thompson of Milwaukee and Pamela Webb of Lenexa, Kansas. They also have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.