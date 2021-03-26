LeRoy and Georgia Dietz will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary March 28 with a five-generation family get-together in Riverview, Florida. They are the fourth generation in their family to mark 70 years of marriage.
Dietz and the former Georgia Householder were married March 25, 1951, in Janesville.
Their family includes Michael Dietz of Janesville; Daryl Dietz and Rex Larsen of Omro; Debra and Donovan Gwaltney of Sulphur, Oregon; and Gala and Larry Habeck of Riverview, Florida. They also have six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.