Leonard and Judith Holub will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with several dinners with family and friends.
Holub and the former Judith Callison were married Sept. 13, 1970, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Janesville.
Leonard and Judith both retired from careers at General Motors in Janesville. Their family includes Leonard Jr. and Kris Holub of Beloit, Jeffrey and Kim Holub of Janesville, and Jodi Lysne and Brett Shelstad of Minneapolis. They also have four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.