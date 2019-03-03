Larry and Mary (Reindl) Hausner will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Larry is retired from a career at the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department. Mary is retired from a career at Sentry Foods, Walworth.

Their family includes Paul and Celia Shogren of Amherst Junction, Joe Shogren of Madison, Steve and Chris Hausner of St. Germain, Ted and Judy Voller of Delavan, and Deann Hausner of Fontana. They also have 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.