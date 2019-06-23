190623_CEL_DUSTAN_ANN

Larry and Kathy Dustan

Larry and Kathy “Babe Ryan” Dustan will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary.

They were married May 26, 1979, in Janesville.

Larry retired from a 31-year career at General Motors and Cozy Lil Acre in Janesville. Kathy retired from a 28-career at the General Motors cafeteria and a 15-year career as a cook at Cozy Lil Acres in Janesville.

Their family includes Deb and Fred Grams and Detra and Ed Shultz, all of Janesville; Deb and Lee Rowe and Denise and Dave Hendrickson, all of Argyle; Doreen and Eric Peterson of Orfordville; Dawn and Kurt Leach of Juda; DyAnne Holoverson of Brodhead; and Denise Lyon of Markle, Indiana. They also have numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

