Kenneth and Geraldine Ziegelmann will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at a later date.

Ziegelmann and the former Geraldine Sterner were married Nov. 21, 1969, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Janesville.

Kenneth retired from a career at General Motors in Janesville. Geraldine retired from a career at Monterey Mills in Janesville. Their family includes Ken and Lisa Ziegelmann Jr. of Milton, Keith Ziegelmann of Janesville, and Kathy and Randy Herreid of North Oaks, Minnesota. They also have five grandchildren.