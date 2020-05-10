Ken and Linda Osborn recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Osborn and the former Linda Jensen were married May 9, 1970, at First Baptist Church in Janesville.
An anniversary celebrations will be at a later date due to social distancing.
Ken is the retired owner of TechnoBytes in Janesville, and Linda retired from homemaking. Their family includes Julie and Rod Punzel of Janesville and Sandy Osborn and Ron Schweizer of Clarendon Hills, Illinois. The couple also have three grandchildren.