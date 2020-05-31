Julie S. and Rudy J. Gaddini will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a celebration to be held at a later date.
Gaddini and the former Julie S. Wiewiora were married June 4, 1960, in Chicago.
Rudy is employed by State Farm Insurance Company, Milton, as an insurance agent. He was the former Milton College football coach. Julie is employed by Morse Realty Company in Janesville. Their family includes Lisa and Mark Bruce of Waukesha; David Gaddini of Milton; Mellisa and John Gaddini of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Leah and James Gaddini of Highland Park, Illinois; and the late Cynthia Gaddini. They also have seven grandchildren.