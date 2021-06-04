Judy and Michael Stoney celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary at The American Club in Kohler. They will also celebrate with an anniversary dinner and dance party at a later date at The Beloit Club in Beloit.
Michael John Stoney and Judy Lynn Gibney were married June 6, 1981, at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Michael is a retired plant manager at Scot Forge, Clinton. Judy is a retired second grade teacher from Clinton Elementary School.
Their family includes Ashley and Shane Beamon of Beloit and Brittany and Jarrod Fletcher of Bolingbrook, Illinois.