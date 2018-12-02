JANESVILLE—Judie and Gary Indgjer celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with an anniversary dinner and will celebrate Gary’s 80th birthday at Afton Town Hall, Afton.
Judie and Gary were married Dec. 1, 1958.
Gary retired from a career at General Motors, Janesville. Judie retired from a career at Parker Pen, Janesville. Their family includes 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse