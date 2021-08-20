JVG_210820_CEL_PLATTS_ANN

Jon and Donna Platts

Jon and Donna Platts of Milton will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with their family.

The couple were married Aug. 26, 1961, at St. Patrick Church in Elkhorn.

Their family includes Mike and Cris Platts of Janesville and Pam and Vince Beres and Patty Miller, all of Wauwatosa. They also have 10 grandchildren.

