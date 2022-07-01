JVG_220701_CEL_PROBST_ANN

John and Rose Probst

John and Rose Probst will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 3.

John Probst and Rose Mulderink were married July 3, 1982, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Delavan.

Their family includes Brion and Samantha Murdock of Kendalia, Texas, and Joseph Probst of Darien.

