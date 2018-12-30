JANESVILLE—John and Jennifer Williams will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary at a Green Bay Packers game today. They also celebrated with family in January at Disney and Universal Studios, Florida.
Williams and the former Jennifer Freeman were married Dec. 29th, 1973.
John retired from the Wisconsin Air National Guard and works part time at Blackhawk Technical College. Jennifer retired from Mt. Zion Animal Clinic and works part time at Damrow Chiropractic. Their family includes Krystal Burton and Ashley Hoekstra. They also have one grandchild.
